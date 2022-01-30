Michelle Williams Almost Starred in a Film Inspired by Heath Ledger's Death

Watch : Michelle Williams Calls Costar Tom Hardy a "Talented Actor"

Michelle Williams is still finding ways to honor ex Heath Ledger over a decade after his passing.

According to Entertainment Weekly, director Bradley Rust Gray recently shared that his new movie Blood, which won the Special Jury Award for Uncompromising Artistic Vision at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last week, was inspired by his friend Williams and her personal experience grieving the 2008 death of Ledger.

Gray told the outlet that Williams was originally set to star in the film herself, but later decided that she didn't feel comfortable revisiting such a personal story and stepped down instead.

"We both shared this weight, of death, and the feeling that you always carry that weight when somebody close to you dies," Gray said in a statement to EW. "When we were getting ready to shoot the film, she realized it was all a little too close for her still, and she politely bowed out."