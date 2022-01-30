Farrah Abraham Tearfully Recalls Feeling "Suicidal" After Arrest

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is speaking out about her mental and physical health following her recent arrest for alleged assault.

Farrah Abraham is struggling with her mental and physical health following her recent arrest for alleged assault, which she called an attack on her.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old Teen Mom star allegedly slapped a security guard at a Hollywood nightclub following an altercation with another individual inside, police had said. A bystander filmed her being detained outside on a citizen's arrest. She was later booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and is due in court in May. Farrah later told E! News in a statement that she herself was "attacked and harassed."

On Saturday, Jan. 29, she got emotional as she recalled the incident to a photographer. In the video, posted by TMZ, Farrah said that she lost function of the upper right side of her body as a result of being "attacked and illegally cuffed to some guy" during the nightclub incident and added that her injury was "severe."

"I'm trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week," she said. "It's just sad, like, losing function. I'm going to cry. I'm so sorry."

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Farrah said that the person who "attacked" her at the venue was a woman. She did not identify her alleged assailant, who was not arrested, by name.

Meanwhile, the mother of one said she's been "working so hard on myself this past two weeks since the incident." "It's just really hard," she said. "I was supposed to travel and do comedy this year. It's just like, I'm scared of people right now."

Meanwhile, Farrah is looking forward to a fresh start. The star made her comments while standing next to a U-Haul in preparation of moving out of California. She said, "I love to move. I love to travel."

Farrah had posted the video of her citizen's arrest on her Instagram following the incident. She wrote, "I've had a very traumatizing year and I don't deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

