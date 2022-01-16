Farrah Abraham Arrested After Alleged Assault at Club

Watch : "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future

Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault at a club, while she says she herself was attacked.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 30-year-old reality star was detained on a citizen's arrest early Sunday, Jan. 16, after allegedly slapping a security guard at the club and restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, which she visited with a friend. An eyewitness told the outlet that before the incident, another patron allegedly assaulted Farrah, who then appeared belligerent and refused to leave the club when asked. No injuries were reported. The venue has not commented.

Public police records obtained by E! News show Farrah was placed on a citizen's arrest just after midnight, booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault by Los Angeles Police officers and released from their custody less than two hours later. She is due in court in May.

TMZ posted a video of a man wearing a black top and blue jeans calmly restraining Farrah on a sidewalk as she yells. She is then seen being handcuffed by police and telling them, "I did not hit anyone. I would never hit anyone."