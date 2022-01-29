Sam Asghari’s Amazon Valentine's Day Picks Are Practical Must-Haves That Every Man Needs

We included these products chosen by Sam Asghari because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Sam is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"It's tough when you shop for men, specifically gifts for men, because men are a little weird. A lot of weird," Sam Asghari shared during a recent Amazon Live session. While he admits he's not the easiest to shop for, the personal trainer advised, "When you want to shop for a dude, you want to shop for convenience."
He elaborated, "It depends on the man and their personality, but when you buy something for men, it doesn't have to be super expensive. It could be something just super useful because men are not actually good at buying useful things, for some reason."
Sam has practical Amazon picks for your significant other, brother, dad, or any other man in your life, or even for yourself. As long as the gift is "super useful," you can't go wrong this Valentine's Day (hint hint, Britney Spears).
Jonmonsm Car Vacuum
"This is the most-needed item that I've ever needed throughout my life, ever since I started driving. This item allows you to keep your car clean in between car washes. No man ever goes out to buy themselves this. This is could be a cool gift and every man needs it. It's a car vacuum. It's super cool, clean, small, and convenient to keep anywhere. It's amazing. It comes with different attachments. It gets in between the seats, the cupholder, and everywhere you want for just $40. I'm telling you, if somebody got me this vs. a super expensive luxury item, I would be more stoked about this."
"It looks like $200-$300 item, but it's just $40. Keep your car clean in between car wash visits or right before you go to pick someone up if you don't want to be embarrassed by a messy car. Trust me, whoever you buy this for is going to use it. It comes with a case and a charger. It's wireless and super convenient. It can vacuum up Cheetos. They always fall in between the seats. It's extremely compact and practical."
"It has a crazy amount of battery life too. You can even use it outside of your car on your keyboard or in backpacks or gym bags."
Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle
"This is the coolest invention. It is an electric shaker. To be honest with you, this is the best gift. I have ten of these because I use different ones in between washing others or I use some of them for different supplements. It shakes and blends whatever you have inside. I usually use this for protein shakes. It blends it all within 15-20 seconds. This is a great gift for anyone who's into fitness or even if you're working at the office and just want to blend something."
"Any man who works out needs this thing right here. It's the coolest thing. This is a great one because it doesn't leak at all. It's sealed. This is a great gift. It's super sleek, expensive-looking, and it's only $32. Get it for yourself."
Casekoo Defender Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case, [Military Grade Drop Protection], Clear Shockproof Protective Phone Case
"This is super practical because men are super lazy and this is convenient. Phones these days are slim, so I'm always in the market for a very sleek case that's also super protective. This is also a beautiful blue. It's also shock proof."
"The grip on this case is great and very solid. I really like this case. Also, this case also comes with a little stand too. This is great for streaming or even to film something. It's a great price too, especially for something that's this durable."
Lifeezy Jump Rope
"Jump ropes make life easier. These are the best jump ropes in the world. Men look for convenience. Doing cardio with a $13 jump rope is much better than with an expensive treadmill. The best form of cardio is jump roping. It takes the least amount of time. It takes one or two minutes to get your heart rate going. You never find an amazing jump rope at a public gym. They never give you these ones. Boxing and MMA trainers train with these."
"Usually, these are like $100. I'm surprised that I found this for like $13. This is a great gift for someone who's into fitness. If someone got me this, I would be so stoked. Every time I would jump rope, I would send them a video and say thank you. This is such a high quality jump rope, especially for this price. This thing got a lot of good reviews too." This jump rope has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Massage Gun Deep Tissue, Quiet Percussion Muscle Back Neck Head Body Shoulder
"This is a very good gift, an amazing gift. It's super cheap. It is a massage gun. This is a great item. Honestly, to me it's the same as a Theragun. Theragun is like $500 and this thing is $50 and it does the same thing. And it's actually cooler-looking, to be honest with you. This is honestly an amazing gift. I'm going to buy like ten of these and every time I need to gift somebody something, I'll just give this."
"This has so many reviews and they're all good. The cool thing about this is that there are many speeds. Most people don't have time to get one-hour massages. They just want to roll something out and treat a sore area. This has different head attachments to target different areas."
"Buy this for yourself. You deserve a gift for yourself." This massager has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer Cordless Hair Trimmer
"I've tried so many of these, but this one right here is sleek and amazing. I've always looked for something like this and I finally came across this one. I had expensive ones, for $200, but I never found something that really helps out with my grooming the way this thing does. This is not only beard trimmer, but it's also a hair clipper as well. Trust me, your husband is gonna love this."
"I had one for $500 and it wasn't as good as this. This one is amazing because it has so many components and a great battery life. You almost never need to charge it." Sam isn't the only one who loves this. It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oegteis Survival Kit 28 Items in 1- Gifts for Men, Dad, Husband, Teenage Boy
"Every man needs this. It has a little flashlight in a kit full of random things you might need throughout your life. I go camping a lot, so I use this. It's just a super cool convenient thing and it's an awesome gift. In my friend's wedding, I was the best man, so I got one of these for each of the groomsmen. It's a survival kit-type thing and you get a lot for this price."
This set has a compass, flashlight, blanket, bottle clip, spork, fishing tools, screwdriver, and more outdoor essentials, for a total of 28 different items.
Gildan Men's A-Shirts Tanks Multipack- Set of 6
"Every man in the world needs a tank top and I'm telling you these are the best tank tops. I've bought two or three of these packs. These are awesome. They have that technology to keep you cool. These are great for working out or just being around the house. It's an amazing tank top." This set of six tank tops has 63,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tom Ford Tuscan Leather Eau De Parfume Spray for Men
"This is one of my favorite colognes. It's Tom Ford. It's a good one. It smells amazing. Every person that smells it will be like 'Wow, that's really good. That smells amazing' It's very manly. Very leather'ish. It's the one luxury item I chose. Cologne is always a good choice, but I know it's a little cliche. It's just a no-brainer for a gift. This one specifically, smells so good, they're gonna get so many compliments. Every time they get a compliment, they're gonna think about you. They will feel good every time they wear it."
