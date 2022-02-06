You Get Advice, You Get Advice: All of Oprah Winfrey’s Best Lessons on Career and Life

Watch : Oprah's Top 5 Most Iconic Interviews...So Far!

Oprah Winfrey is a household name for a reason.

The 68-year-old multihyphenate is not only responsible for one of the longest-running daytime television talk shows in history—which, if that weren't impressive enough, Oprah's since leveraged into a media and entertainment juggernaut while also creating several other businesses—she's also a beacon of hope, seemingly able to piece together an inspiring message on a moment's notice.

And who wouldn't want advice from Oprah? It's pretty clear she knows what she's doing.

This is why we're grateful that she's shared an almost endless supply of wisdom over the years, whether it came in the form of a book, an O Magazine column, a Masterclass, an interview or an award show acceptance speech (ahem, who could forget when she won the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2018 Golden Globes?).

And if you've yet to hear Oprah's lessons on friendship, finding your purpose, self-care—you name it, she's spoken on it—then you're in luck, because we rounded up her best pieces of advice.