Why Russell Dickerson's Journey From Blue Tacomas to Family Tour Buses Is One Sweet Ride

Consider this your official invite to the RD Party.
More than a year after the release of his sophomore album, Southern Symphony, Russell Dickerson is heading back on the road for his headlining All Yours All Night tour. From now until March 25, the country singer will be performing his biggest hits while bringing unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of.
As Russell exclusively shared with E! News, "There are many reasons we call it the RD Party." Along with including his initials, the nickname makes it clear that "it's not a sleepy show." He explained, "If you've been to an RD Party before, you know that when you show up, you're singing from top to bottom. We're dancing the whole night. We're going to sing and slay and make this an evening full of memories."
Along for the ride is Russell's wife Kailey Dickerson, who has had a front-row seat to his journey from a Tennessee guitar tech to a headlining artist.
During his initial gigs, Russell recalled his wife setting up merchandise tables, driving the van and taking photos during the show. "She would make it look like there were way more people than were actually there," he joked. "At the end of the show, she would go back to the merch table and sell the shirts and CDs and everything."
Now, she's able to ride in style with their 16-month-old son Remington. In fact, the family now travels from venue to venue in their own tour bus nicknamed Remdog's Road House.
"Even when I asked my wife to start dating, she said, ‘I'm not going to date an artist who's going to be gone all the time,'" Russell recalled. "I said I want my family to stay together while we're on the road…Now to have our own tour bus, just the three of us, and keep our family together on the road is special."
Once it's showtime, Russell hopes his loyal fans will experience an unforgettable night. And yes, there may be a few surprises sprinkled in throughout the evening.
"There's little moments that we've created," he teased. "We try to create moments in every song." Keep scrolling for more insider access from Russell's latest tour.
