Why Russell Dickerson's Journey From Blue Tacomas to Family Tour Buses Is One Sweet Ride

Watch : 2021 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Consider this your official invite to the RD Party.

More than a year after the release of his sophomore album, Southern Symphony, Russell Dickerson is heading back on the road for his headlining All Yours All Night tour. From now until March 25, the country singer will be performing his biggest hits while bringing unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of.

As Russell exclusively shared with E! News, "There are many reasons we call it the RD Party." Along with including his initials, the nickname makes it clear that "it's not a sleepy show." He explained, "If you've been to an RD Party before, you know that when you show up, you're singing from top to bottom. We're dancing the whole night. We're going to sing and slay and make this an evening full of memories."