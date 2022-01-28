Ezra Miller Shares Cryptic Message to KKK in Instagram Video

Watch : Ezra Miller Gives Us Major Missy Elliot Vibes

Here's a superhero-villain showdown we didn't see coming: It's The Flash vs. the Ku Klux Klan.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Ezra Miller, who plays the DC superhero in the movies Suicide Squad and Justice League and in a standalone solo film set for release in November, posted an Instagram selfie video in which they appear to threaten the white supremacist group.

"Hi, this is Ezra Miller, a.k.a. the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard, and this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan," the star said. "Hello! First of all, how are ya'll doing? It's me. Look, if ya'll wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK?"

Miller added, "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now—and you know what I'm talking about—and then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. OK. Talk to you soon, OK? Byeeee!"