Paris Hilton Reveals Where Her and Lindsay Lohan's Friendship Stands

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are beyond all the drama.

Though they've had a rocky relationship over the years, the Paris in Love star has confirmed that she and the Mean Girls actress are "all good" now.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Jan. 26, host Andy Cohen referenced Paris' 2019 appearance on the Bravo show, during which she called Lindsay "beyond" and "lame" in a game of "Plead the Fifth." However, it seems time has healed all wounds for the stars.

As Paris explained during Wednesday's show, "I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged," Paris, who tied the knot with Carter Reum in November, said. "We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

In fact, Paris reached out to Lindsay after seeing that she got engaged to Bader Shammas. "I was on my honeymoon and I just said congratulations," Paris recalled, noting that the exchange broke the ice between the stars. "No bad vibes."