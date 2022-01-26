Selena Gomez’s Cozy Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Outside temperatures are on the frigid side, so Selena Gomez is heating things up with some fab new clothes. See the star show off her best winter looks yet.

Only the finest fashion in the building.
 
Selena Gomez has been busy filming the second season of her hit series Only Murders in the Building in chilly New York City, and she's been as fashionable as ever while she does it. The actress has recently been spotted on the streets of the city in not one, not two, but four different stylish coats, giving us serious outerwear envy.
 
In one photo, the 29-year-old goes high-fashion in a forest-green wrap coat paired with black pants and black shoes. In another pic, the actress looks as cozy as ever in a light-brown full-length teddy coat with an oversized dark-brown fuzzy infinity scarf. And in a third look, Selena rocked a gray-and-white marble-print maxi puffer jacket paired with a cream-colored scarf.
 
The trio of cool coats—all worn on Jan. 24—brought her grand total to four, after being spotted in a gorgeous white coat on set late last month.

photos
Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Looks to us like Selena might be giving her character Mabel another mystery to solve in season two: Where will she fit all of her new winter pieces?

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Scroll on for a closer look at all of Selena's fun fashions that will have you shopping online in no time…

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Glamorous in Green

In the first of three looks worn on Jan. 24 while filming, Selena wore a gorgeous forest-green wrap coat.

Gotham/GC Images
Cozy Meets Chic

On Jan. 24, Selena gave the element of being cozy a whole new meaning when she was spotted rocking a light-brown full-length teddy coat with an oversized dark-brown infinity scarf.

Gotham/GC Images
America's Next Top Marble

In a third look, the 29-year-old was spotted wearing a gray-and-white marble-print maxi puffer jacket paired with a cream-colored scarf on Jan. 24.

Gotham/GC Images
Winter White

The actress was seen sporting a gorgeous white coat for her first day of filming for season two of Only Murders in the Building.

James Devaney/GC Images
The Tailored Trio

While on-set in NYC on Dec. 7, the actress struck a pose alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

James Devaney/GC Images
Lady in Red

Selena was spotted rocking a red hoodie paired with black leggings and black boots while filming in NYC on Dec. 8.

