Martin Short Has One Word to Describe Only Murders in the Building Season 2: "Thrilling"

Watch : "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive

Martin Short would say more about the "thrilling" second season of Only Murders in the Building if he could, but he's not trying to get fired.

The star caught up with E! News after receiving his first ever SAG Awards nomination on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced that Short was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside co-star Steve Martin, an occasion that called for a "delicious" ham-and-cheese sandwich with Dijon mustard.

He joked, "That's a celebration as far as I'm concerned."

And though a SAG nomination definitely gives the comedian bragging rights, Short remained humble as ever. The Saturday Night Live alum said that he is "thrilled" for whoever wins in the category—though he later poked fun at co-star Martin, who he joked is "yesterday's news."

When it comes to his co-star Selena Gomez, however, Short had nothing but praise, calling her a "brilliant actress."