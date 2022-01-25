Queen Latifah Breaks Silence on Chris Noth's Firing From The Equalizer

Watch : Chris Noth CUT From "And Just Like That" Finale

The show must go on.

Queen Latifah is speaking out about co-star Chris Noth's firing from the CBS show The Equalizer, more than a month after he was accused of sexual assault. The Bringing Down the House actress addressed his exit in an interview with People, published Monday, Jan. 24, describing the circumstances as "surreal."

"It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect," she said. "That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with."

In the series, Noth portrayed William Bishop, a former CIA agent and friend of Latifah's character, Robyn McCall. At the time of his termination, it was widely reported that he had already filmed an upcoming episode for the show. As for what comes after that episode airs, Latifah shared, "We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character."

And though Bishop was "obviously a big part of the show," the star said, "my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"