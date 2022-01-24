Watch Chris Martin Adorably Crash Dakota Johnson's Sundance Film Festival Interview

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Just call Chris Martin "The Scientist" of virtual interviews.

As the 2022 Sundance Film Festival carries on with virtual events, the Coldplay front man briefly found himself participating in a panel with his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Dakota was preparing to discuss her upcoming film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, when she appeared to need some Zoom assistance. After a brief delay, the camera started working and Chris appeared in the shot. "Hello!" the singer said before rushing out of frame. "Welcome, welcome. Peace!"

While Dakota, writer, director and co-star Cooper Raiff, and co-star Vanessa Burghardt couldn't stop laughing, moderator Charlie Sextro didn't miss a beat.

"It's great to see the three of you together," he said. "Loving the film and loving seeing the three of you all together on one screen."

Cha Cha Real Smooth tells the story of Andrew (Cooper), a man in his 20s who works as a bar mitzvah party host. While striking up a friendship with a mother, Domino (Dakota), and her daughter (Vanessa), who has autism, he finds himself in the midst of a potentially complicated love story.