Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif's Baby Girl Paulina Just Hit This Major Milestone

Watch : Paul Nassif's Baby Daughter Visits the Office!

They grow up so fast.

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif is sharing a sweet update on his and wife Brittany's 1-year-old daughter Paulina, and it turns out the couple's baby girl just hit a very big milestone.

"Last week she started walking a little bit," Paul told E! News exclusively on Jan. 24 before the return of Botched tomorrow. "[She] stands up and takes a few steps. So she's doing that, which is incredible. I mean the walking is the big thing. And the next thing that's absolutely, incredibly cute is a few more words. But she's got a big beautiful, smily, happy personality. Being a dad again at my age, especially to a little girl, is absolutely incredible."

Paul revealed Paulina, who was born in October 2020, "says 'dada,' not 'mama' yet."

The 59-year-old plastic surgeon and TV star added, "We were feeding her the other day, some finger food, and then Sharky the German Shepherd wasn't that far off. And so she's grabbing the food and dropping it on the floor and watching the dog eat the food, and that was extremely cute."