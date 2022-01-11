Botched Is Back & Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Are Taking on Their Wildest Cases Yet

Watch : "Botched" Returns With Weird Knee & Nose Cases

The doctors are in!

Botched returns to E! on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and if this supersized trailer is any indication of the cases to come, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif should buckle up, because they're in for a wild ride.

For starters, there's one patient looking for not a boob job but a "boob career," and another who claims to have "a ball sack" on her foot.

Elsewhere, a different Botched hopeful tells the surgeons, "I'm a pricy bitch, and I don't care if don't you like me bitch."

Dr. Nassif's response? "I think I'm kind of a cheap bitch," he jokes in a confessional.

Then there are the more heart-wrenching cases. As one woman tells the Botched cameras, "I ended up losing my entire upper lip. My identity was taken from me."

Also among the patients who are turning to the docs for life-changing surgeries are a woman with a disfigured knee, and another who nearly died.