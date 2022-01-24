See Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reunite With TV Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Watch : Jesse Tyler Ferguson to James Corden: "Don't F--k It Up"

Family is forever!

Nearly two years after Modern Family's end, onscreen father-daughter duo Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons reunited to take in the musical production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Los Angeles.

"Father daughter date night!" Ferguson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the former costars at the Ahmanson Theatre on Jan. 22. "This time @jamiemusical @ctgla."

As fans well know, Ferguson, 46, played Mitchell Pritchett on all 11 seasons of the hit TV series. Anderson-Emmons, 14, joined the cast in season three and portrayed Mitchell and husband Cameron Tucker's (Eric Stonestreet) daughter Lily.

And while Modern Family aired its final episode in April 2020, the castmates have stayed in touch. Earlier this month, Anderson-Emmons and Ferguson saw A Christmas Carol and Ferguson posted a picture from the outing along with the hashtag #TheyGrowUpSoFast.

In real life, Ferguson is married to Justin Mikita, and they're parents to 18-month-old son Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.