Modern Family has come to an end.

After 11 seasons, the Pritchett/Dunphy/Tucker/Marshall clan all said goodbye with a two-part finale tonight, and when we say that, we mean they literally all did a lot of saying goodbye, over and over and over again.

Pretty much everyone is headed somewhere new, whether it's Switzerland, Colombia, Missouri, Oregon, or just a new apartment, but it was Mitch and Cam who kept almost leaving throughout the finale. Juuuuust as they had settled into their new house with their new baby, Cam got a call that the coaching job in Missouri was his after all, and Mitch only hesitated just a little.

A surprise appearance from Elizabeth Banks as their old friend Sal, who is their new would-be neighbor, sealed the deal, and so the Tucker-Pritchetts are headed to Missouri, finally, after many false starts due to tornadoes and hail delaying their flights.