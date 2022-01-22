Scott Disick Steps Out for Dinner Date With Model Hana Cross

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pic Gets RACY Comment From Scott Disick

The Lord might have found his new Lady.

Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner outing with model Hana Cross on Thursday, Jan. 20. The pair returned to Nobu in Malibu for yet another night out together, two months after they were seen enjoying the restaurant's seafood fare.

This time around, Scott was in a bright pink hoodie and oversized denim pants, while his 24-year-old companion wore a black jacket, a red patterned ensemble, chunky knee-high boots and a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace.

When they were seen out together in November, a source told E! News it was nothing serious. Scott, 38, was "getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself," the source shared, following his split from Amelia Hamlin. The insider explained, "He's having fun with Hana but that's all it is for now."

At the time, he hadn't "fully bounced back" after the September breakup and the news that ex Kourtney Kardashian had gotten engaged to Travis Barker, per the source.