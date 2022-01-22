BREAKING

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

The 10 Best New Under $100 Adds to Nordstrom's Sale Section

From Barefoot Dreams to Free People to Coach, we've rounded up the best new under $100 adds to Nordstrom's sale section.

Ecomm, Nordstrom Sale AddsNordstrom

We're here to start your weekend off right by bringing you some must-have fashion pieces from Nordstrom. If you're looking to score an amazing deal on brands you love like Ugg, Free People, Kate Spade or Barefoot Dreams, you can find some really great discounts at Nordstrom's sale section

For instance, the Ugg Fluffette Slipper, which comes in a variety of fun colors, is on sale today for just $70. To go with that, Barefoot Dreams' Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set, which is originally $145, is on sale for $87. 

We've rounded up the best new under $100 adds to Nordstrom's sale section. Check those out below.

"Kiss It Better" With These Can't-Miss 70% Off Deals From Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set

Who needs to go out when you can stay nice and cozy at home in this luxe, two-piece lounge set from Barefoot Dreams. According to one Nordstrom reviewer this silky set feels "like buttah." Right now, you can get this for 40% off!

$145
$87
Nordstrom

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Dragon Fruit

Why yes, these are the super popular Ugg Ultra Mini Boots that It Girls everywhere can't get enough of. They're so plush and comfy, we never want to take ours off. Right now, you can snag the bold pink dragon fruit color for just $84. Such a fun color!

$149
$84
Nordstrom

Free People Brookside Sweater

We just can't resist a slouchy, oversized sweater from Free People. The Brookside sweater comes in black, camel and pink. You can style it in so many different ways, and it's just a nice cozy piece to have while you're relaxing at home. Best part is, it's on sale for over 50% off!

$128
$60
Nordstrom

Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress

Looking for a cute figure-flattering dress that you can wear this Galentine's or Valentine's Day? This classic cocktail dress with a sweetheart neckline is a great option. It comes in a variety of colors including black, off white, bright fuchsia and electric blue.

$148
$99
Nordstrom

Kut from the Kloth Quinn Faux Suede Moto Jacket

You can't go wrong with a sleek moto jacket, and this faux suede gem by Kut from the Kloth is a great piece to have in your closet. It comes in black, walnut, purple and buff. Right now it's on sale for $59.

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Ugg Classic Femme Wedge Bootie

Ugg's Classic Femme Wedge lace-up booties were made for comfort. They feature a special foam-cushioned footbed and their signature plush shearling lining. Plus, the wedge heel makes it ultra-chic. Right now, they're on sale for 50% off.

$160
$80
Nordstrom

River Island Cutout Pencil Skirt

We are obsessed with this show stopping cutout pencil skirt from River Island. Not only is the bold bright pink gorgeous, but the cut outs make it 10 times better.

$72
$54
Nordstrom

Coach Tally Genuine Shearling Sandal

These cool-weather sandals from Coach are made with genuine shearling and feature their signature pattern. It comes in black, natural and butterscotch, and it's on sale today for $90.

$150
$90
Nordstrom

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Since we're still in the middle of winter, you'll have plenty of opportunities to wear this stylish jacket from Bernardo. It has a flattering slim-fit, comes in five gorgeous colors and is on sale for 44% off.

$180
$100
Nordstrom

Kate Spade Small Sam Leopard Shoulder Bag

Take your outfit to the next level with this cute leopard shoulder bag from Kate Spade. It's large enough to fit all the essentials but still compact enough to carry around everywhere without any hassle. It's originally $148, but right now it's on sale for just $89.

$148
$89
Nordstrom

Looking for more fab finds? Check out Home Trends Set to Take Over in 2022.

 

