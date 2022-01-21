We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

For many, the home has taken on other purposes over the past two years. From turning dining room tables into mini offices to small corners functioning as home gyms, we've all had to make adjustments to the way we live in order to stay safe and healthy. But, more time at home has proved to us how important it is to invest in your house or apartment.

If you're looking to revamp your space but don't know where to start, we suggest looking to the latest trends in interior design to guide your purchases. In 2022, you can expect to see more '70s-inspired décor, curved furniture, nature-inspired accents as well as increased focus on maximalist design.

Although your space should always be a reflection of your passions and personal aesthetic, these trends will undoubtedly help inspire greater creativity in your house. Below, we rounded up the five biggest home trends set to take over in 2022 as well as plenty of furniture and décor ideas for every budget.