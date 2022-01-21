Dale Moss Steps Out With Model Florencia Galarza 4 Months After Clare Crawley Breakup

It looks like Dale Moss is moving on.
Four months after calling it quits with fiancée Clare Crawley for the second time, the Bachelorette suitor was all-smiles when he hit NYC with model and soccer player Florencia Galarza. Clad in a Burberry button-up shirt and black pants, the 33-year-old was photographed carrying a brown paper bag in his hand as he strolled alongside Florencia, who was bundled up in a dark trench coat and tall leather boots.
At one point during the outing, the pair were seen arm-in-arm as the made their way down the sidewalk. Florencia's facial expression was concealed by a black face mask.
So, what's the deal between Dale and Florencia? A source tells E! News that the duo, who are both represented by EWG Management, "are hooking up and it's casual."
The insider adds, "They are not dating."
The sighting comes almost two weeks after Clare, 40, sparked romance rumors with fellow Bachelor Nation star Blake Monar, posting a video montage from a trip to Indiana that showed the duo looking cozy together.
"Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!" Clare captioned the video, which included a clip of Blake with his arms around Clare. "Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed."
Blake previously vied for Clare's heart on 16th season of The Bachelorette, during which the California-based hairstylist got engaged to Dale after only four episodes.
However, Clare and Dale's engagement didn't last long as they broke things off in January 2021, two months after the proposal episode aired. Although the couple reconciled that summer, they split again in mid-September after Clare flew to New York to visit Dale, according to his rep.
Clare later addressed their split during an Oct. 20 episode of the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, saying that she was "kind of met with walls and a guardedness and distrust."
"It's painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn't even have enough respect to you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation," the reality star said. "It's hurtful, because it's like, 'You think that little of me, but yet, you supposedly love me?'"
For his part, Dale believes his breakup with Clare was "unfortunate." A statement issued by his rep in early October said, "He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."