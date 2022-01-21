Dale Moss Steps Out With Model Florencia Galarza 4 Months After Clare Crawley Breakup

Watch : Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split

It looks like Dale Moss is moving on.

Four months after calling it quits with fiancée Clare Crawley for the second time, the Bachelorette suitor was all-smiles when he hit NYC with model and soccer player Florencia Galarza. Clad in a Burberry button-up shirt and black pants, the 33-year-old was photographed carrying a brown paper bag in his hand as he strolled alongside Florencia, who was bundled up in a dark trench coat and tall leather boots.

At one point during the outing, the pair were seen arm-in-arm as the made their way down the sidewalk. Florencia's facial expression was concealed by a black face mask.

So, what's the deal between Dale and Florencia? A source tells E! News that the duo, who are both represented by EWG Management, "are hooking up and it's casual."

The insider adds, "They are not dating."

The sighting comes almost two weeks after Clare, 40, sparked romance rumors with fellow Bachelor Nation star Blake Monar, posting a video montage from a trip to Indiana that showed the duo looking cozy together.