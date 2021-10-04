Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Breakup From Clare Crawley

Dale Moss says he wants nothing but the best for Clare Crawley after they broke up weeks ago.
In what marked the Bachelor Nation star's first public statement on the matter, Dale's rep told E! News on his behalf that they officially parted ways in mid-September, when Clare visited him in New York City. The timeline of events continues, according to Dale's rep, when "Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things."
Then, the exes reunited "a couple of weeks later," when Clare's mother's health took a turn for the worse, the rep shared with E! News. Clare previously confirmed on Instagram that her mother, who has Alzheimers and dementia, recently entered hospice care.
"Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family," the rep stated, before adding, "On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her."
However, it seems Dale chose not to fly back, because, the rep alleged, "his number was blocked which made it impossible to communicate with Clare."
They continued, "It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare, it was on social media."
E! News previously reported that Clare and Dale broke up on Sept. 27, less than two months after they reconciled in July.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Clare wrote on Instagram that she was "choosing not to speak" about the end of her relationship, explaining, "because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want."
She added that her focus was on her ailing mother, as well as her own health. The Bachelor Nation star recently underwent surgery to remove her breast implants.
Now, Dale's rep said he's ready to address their split because he wants to publicly express support for the Crawley family.
"Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time. Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother's health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is," the rep said. "He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone's privacy during this time."
The statement concluded, "He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."
E! News reached out to Clare's rep for comment but did not hear back.
This weekend, Clare wrote on Instagram that the recent events were difficult enough to "bring me to my knees." But the hairdresser is optimistic about the future, writing, "One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I'll be dammed if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I'm taking steps even if the [sic] are small."
"I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how," she continued. "I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven't gone unnoticed [white heart emoji]."
This is the second time Clare and Dale have split up, the first being in January 2021. At the time, Dale stated that he and Clare were grateful for the support of Bachelor Nation fans, writing on Instagram, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
The pair stayed friends and eventually got back together in the summer. A source told E! News in July, "They had a conversation over a month ago about their future and decided that they wanted to be engaged again."
Now, it seems the reality stars are calling it quits for good.