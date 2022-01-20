The Real's Jeannie Mai Reveals the Name of Her and Jeezy's Baby

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Drumroll, please!

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has revealed the name of her and Jeezy's first child together and it's…Monaco Mai Jenkins!

So how did the parents choose the moniker? As Jeannie explained, it didn't come to them right away.

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name—because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, like, makes sense—but that wasn't the name that came to us," the Real host said in a video filmed before the baby's birth but was shared to her YouTube channel on Jan. 20. "What really came to us was how Baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."

Jeannie then looked back at a trip to Monaco that the now-married couple took when they were dating. She honed in on a photo of a bridge from the trip that's now displayed in the nursery. It was there, the TV star explained, that everything changed.

"Literally where this car is right there," she said pointing at the picture, "he turned me around and he said, ‘What kind of life do you want with me? What do you want to do in this life? What dreams do you have? What is doing life for us?'"