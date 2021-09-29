Why Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Waiting to Learn the Sex of Their Baby

Ever since Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy announced that they're expecting a baby, the couple has continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. From posting bump photos to uploading footage of themselves listening to the little one's heartbeat, The Real host and the rapper have shared several precious moments on social media.
But in an interview with WWD to promote her new I.N.C. International Concepts line, Jeannie revealed they're not going to find out the sex of the child ahead of the birth.
"That makes things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts," she told the outlet. "I'm getting everything because I want the baby to have options. It's very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it's a boy or a girl. I've already gotten Air Jordans from a friend for the baby that could be great for a boy or a girl. I've gotten tons of onesies. I like seeing what people gift. It makes me see, ‘What do you think of when you break yourself out of the expectation of what a boy or a girl wears?'"
Jeannie broke the baby news during the Sept. 20 episode of The Real. "I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing," she told her co-hosts "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!"
As Jeannie explained to viewers, she didn't always plan on having kids. In fact, she said it was a topic she and Jeezy, who is already a father of two, discussed on their very first date. But after they fell in love, the duo knew they wanted to expand their family.
"Jeezy made me realize I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" the 42-year-old talk-show star continued. "I never really, truly felt safe. And of course that has to do with things that happened when I was younger. But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting somebody who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden, you start having visions and dreams. And for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
According to Women's Health, Jeannie and Jeezy started trying to conceive about a year ago. "It was not easy," she told the magazine, so they tried in-vitro fertilization. According to the publication, Jeannie found out she was pregnant about a month before the couple's March 2021 wedding but later suffered a miscarriage. About a week after the ceremony, Women's Health reported, she and Jeezy discovered she's expecting again.
Now they can't wait to start this next chapter. As Jeezy wrote on Instagram earlier this month, "Blessings on blessings."