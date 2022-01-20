RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for "Offensive" Resurfaced Facebook Posts

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Jennie Nguyen is apologizing for a slew of "offensive" Facebook posts from 2020.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 19 after the racially insensitive posts—most of which were shared during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd—recently resurfaced on Twitter and Reddit.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen wrote on Instagram. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

She continued, "It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

Nguyen didn't clarify which posts she was talking about, but several—as captured in screengrabs by Page Six—criticized protestors. One even made a joke out of running over "rioters" with a car.