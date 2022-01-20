RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for "Offensive" Resurfaced Facebook Posts

Jennie Nguyen is apologizing for a slew of "offensive" Facebook posts from 2020.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 19 after the racially insensitive posts—most of which were shared during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd—recently resurfaced on Twitter and Reddit.
"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen wrote on Instagram. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."
She continued, "It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."
Nguyen didn't clarify which posts she was talking about, but several—as captured in screengrabs by Page Six—criticized protestors. One even made a joke out of running over "rioters" with a car.
Another seemingly shared by Nguyen in Sept. 2020 read, "Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think police officers are the problem. You are an idiot."
As for the other RHOSLC cast members, Meredith Marks seemingly responded to the controversy by tweeting "Vile" late Wednesday night.
One response urged her to "say more than that," to which Meredith replied, "Not allowed rn but yes I have a lot more to say about many things. And I will."
Meredith also took to social media earlier this month to condemn her co-star Mary Cosby's racially insensitive comments about Nguyen.
Nguyen, meanwhile, stood up for herself on the show, telling Mary that the references she made to her "slanted eyes" and "yellow" skin, along with the fact that she imitated the Vietnamese-American's accent, was offensive.
Mary ultimately apologized.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
