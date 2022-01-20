Holly Madison Details Her "Cult-Like" Experience at Playboy Mansion

Watch : "Secrets of Playboy" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

It turns out all that glitters isn't gold.

Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison appears in the upcoming A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, sharing her account of what it was really like to live in the famed residence alongside the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

"The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy," Holly explains in a sneak peek. "And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man.'"

Despite being a house packed with people, she often felt alone. "Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how easy it is to get so isolated from the outside world there," she says. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday."