These Bridgerton Season 2 Pics Are Sure to Be the Talk of the Ton

Nicola Coughlan teased the return of the Netflix series Bridgerton on Wednesday, Jan. 19, writing on Instagram, "Lady Whistledown has some things to say."

Lady Whistledown has blessed us again.

Actress Nicola Coughlan gave fans of the Netflix series a sneak-peek at the second season on Wednesday, Jan. 19, sharing seven new photos from the Bridgerton set. She captioned the carousel of pics, "Lady Whistledown has some things to say."

The new images are just a small glimpse of the upcoming season, which will focus on the romance brewing between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), whose family recently joined the Ton after moving from India. According to Netflix, Anthony begins to pursue Kate's sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), prompting the protective older sister to step in. Fans can guess what happens next.

As the focus shifts to new couples, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé Jean Page's) relationship will take a backseat, though Phoebe will remain on the show in a supporting role. And, of course, the show wouldn't be the same without Nicola's Penelope, who continues to write under the pseudonym of Lady Whistledown.

The second season of Bridgerton premieres on March 25. Until then, get your first look at what's to come below!

Liam Daniel/Netflix
New Faces

Simone Ashley and Rupert Young are among the newcomers to the cast of Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Lover's Dance

Things are heating up between Kate and Anthony in this ballroom scene.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
XOXO, Lady Whistledown

It seems Lady Whistledown has more tea to spill in the forthcoming season. Actress Nicola Coughlan teased what's to come on Instagram, writing, "Lady Whistledown has some things to say."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
New Opportunities

Fans will see more of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), whose early life is going to be the focus of a spinoff series. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Supportive Siblings

What does the future hold for Daphne? Well, Phoebe Dynevor told The Wrap that Daphne will appear in season two—but now she's just a supporting character, as actor Regé Jean Page moves on to other projects. "I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," she teased. "I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Most Eligible Bachelor

Anthony Bridgerton continues to prove why he's such a catch as he fences with grace and elegance.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
The Featheringtons

The Featheringtons stirred up quite the drama in season one but are they turning a new leaf in the new episodes? Judging by the looks in this tense photo, it would seem the answer is no.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Meet the Sharmas

With Kate and Anthony's romance taking centerstage in season two, viewers will get to know the Sharma family.

Netflix
Out on the Ton

In this season two photo, only some of the Bridgertons appear to be happy to be at a ball.

Netflix
The New Diamonds of the Season

The Sharmas are escorted into a ball by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Netflix
The Rake Meets Kate

Kate (Simone Ashley) proves she's not easily won over, even if she does find the Viscount's smile pleasing.

Instagram
A Script Sneak Peek

In June, creator Chris Van Dusen gave a sneak peek of the season two premiere script. And, as is teased in the photo, the first episode will be titled "Capital R Rake."

Netflix
Season One's Love Story

Daphne and Simon's love story will take a back seat in season two, with Regé-Jean Page exiting his starring role. So, we'll just have to enjoy this season one photo of the two of them...for now.

Netflix
What's Next for Penelope?

Lady Whistledown is ready to stir up some (more) trouble in the Ton, according to the actress who plays the all-knowing gossip. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, teased the drama to come on Netflix's hit series Bridgerton

"You definitely see her mature more," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."

