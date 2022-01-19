These Bridgerton Season 2 Pics Are Sure to Be the Talk of the Ton

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Lady Whistledown has blessed us again.

Actress Nicola Coughlan gave fans of the Netflix series a sneak-peek at the second season on Wednesday, Jan. 19, sharing seven new photos from the Bridgerton set. She captioned the carousel of pics, "Lady Whistledown has some things to say."

The new images are just a small glimpse of the upcoming season, which will focus on the romance brewing between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), whose family recently joined the Ton after moving from India. According to Netflix, Anthony begins to pursue Kate's sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), prompting the protective older sister to step in. Fans can guess what happens next.

As the focus shifts to new couples, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé Jean Page's) relationship will take a backseat, though Phoebe will remain on the show in a supporting role. And, of course, the show wouldn't be the same without Nicola's Penelope, who continues to write under the pseudonym of Lady Whistledown.