These Secrets About Bridgerton Will Make You Burn For Season 2

Dear reader, Lady Whistledown has a gift for you today: Bridgerton season two is coming.
OK, well not, like, tomorrow, but pretty freakin' soon. On Dec. 25, the Netflix cast announced the show is officially returning March 25, which, if you're counting, is just two months away.
While season one of the NSFW period drama followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the duo at the heart of the ton this time around will be Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
"With Anthony there's just so much conflict with everything he's doing," Bailey previously told E! News. "He means so well and he's got such a good heart and he loves his family and once I fell in love with him and realized that he meant well, that means that you can really push the boundaries as to how unfair and toxic he can be to his lovers and to his sisters and to his mother."
So while anxiously we wait to see the diamond of next season, let's look back on all the secrets you may have missed from your last Bridgerton binge. Shall we?