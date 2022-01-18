Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon in Texas Wedding

Jordan Kimball's happily ever after is better than he could have ever imagined.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Bachelor in Paradise alum married Christina Creedon in front of family and close friends at The Wynden in Houston, Texas.
"My dear Christina, you are the blessing I've always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you!" he wrote on Instagram with photos from the ceremony. "I love our unconditional and comforting love. I truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years."
Christina added, "Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife. You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars. Here's to forever, honey."
According to Us Weekly, which first broke the news, the couple's first dance was to Allison Krauss' "When You Say Nothing at All." A reception followed with dinner and a delicious cake from Susie's Cakes.
"Our wedding planner was Pamela Sparks and she made everything just so easy," the bride shared with the publication. "I don't really plan out a whole lot, but she definitely made it so easy for us."
Fans first met Jordan on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he proposed to Jenna Cooper on the beach in Mexico. They broke up shortly after the reunion episode.
In a classic love story, Jordan and Christina met at LAX airport in 2019 when he helped with the elementary school teacher's luggage. The rest, as they say, is history.
"You've brought me to a place where I've turned a corner in my soul, put me on a mission to find my highest self and all it took from you was a smile," Jordan wrote in November. "That smile where I can truly see the kindness in you, the kind of smile that I hope is the last thing I ever see on this Earth because I would be eternally lost without it."
In honor of the couple's big wedding day, check in with other Bachelor Nation matches below.