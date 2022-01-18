Here's What Amber Portwood Thinks of Farrah Abraham's Arrest for Alleged Assault

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Amber Portwood Talks Reunion DRAMA

Amber Portwood is weighing on her former Teen Mom co-star Farrah Abraham's recent arrest.

Over the weekend, E! News confirmed that Farrah was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault at Hollywood club Grandmaster Recorders after allegedly slapping one of the security guards on Nov. 15. Following the alleged scuffle, the reality star denied any wrongdoing and claimed she's "tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against."

"It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I cannot even enjoy dinner as I'm the only person out of three attacked and harassed," she added. "I look forward to court, as always. This is why I'm getting a law degree to protect myself yet again from conspired attacks."

So does Portwood, who has had her own run-ins with the law, believe Farrah's claims?

"No," she stated earlier today during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 18.