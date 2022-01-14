Denzel Washington Reflects on Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy Drama: "It Was Nothing"

Watch : Denzel Washington RESPONDS to Ellen Pompeo Drama

According to Denzel Washington, his past Grey's Anatomy directing stint is getting blown way out of proportion.

Following star Ellen Pompeo's recollection of Washington "going ham" following a line improvisation, Washington shut down any rumors of wrongdoing.

"It was nothing, really," the Oscar winner explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 14.

When asked if he thought he was a class act, Washington added with a smile, "I try to be. I'm not always. I think I was in that case."

In September 2021, Pompeo went on her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast and recalled a moment where she yelled an improvised line to another character during an emotional scene.

"I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'" she recalled yelling at the actor during the scene. "And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.'"

Pompeo continued, "I was like, 'Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?'"