Katy Perry Shares Sweet Nickname for Daughter Daisy in Birthday Message to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is celebrating "sexy & strong" Orlando Bloom on his 45th birthday.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, the "Daisies" singer took to Instagram to commemorate the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's special day by posting a collection of photos and videos of them together and revealed the adorable nickname they use for their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, along the way.
The photo set featured the couple, who got engaged in 2019, on a variety of adventures together throughout their relationship including going sailing, dressing up for the red carpet and vacationing in Egypt.
The videos, however, definitely highlighted their shared sense of humor. In one clip, Orlando can be seen singing along to Queen's "Bicycle Race" while riding his bike indoors during quarantine, and in another he can be seen feeding Katy a bite of a burger while she holds their daughter, whom she affectionally called "dd" in the post's caption.
"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," she captioned the post. "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in."
She continued, "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."
In March 2020, Katy and Orlando announced that they were expecting their first child together through the release of her music video "Never Worn White." They welcomed their daughter in August of the same year. In addition to Daisy Dove, Orlando also shares an 11-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
In January 2021, Katy took to Instagram Live to reveal how the birth of her daughter "changed my life and still continues to change my life" ever since.
"I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom," she explained. "So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world."
She continued, "I highly recommend it when you're ready."
On Father's Day in 2021, Katy shared a candid clip from the night Daisy was born and penned a sweet message to Orlando, writing, "happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift [daisy and dove emojis]... I love you WHOLE world."
In honor of Orlando's birthday, have a look at the couple's cutest moments together below.