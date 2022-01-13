Kanye "Ye" West Being Investigated for Alleged Criminal Battery

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox Rock Matching Looks on Date Night

Kanye "Ye" West is being investigated for alleged battery after an early morning dispute.

According to a media relations officer at the Los Angeles Police Department, the Grammy-winning rapper and an unknown male victim got into a dispute in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 13 around 3 a.m.

Police were called and by the time authorities arrived, Ye had left the area. According to authorities, Ye was named on the battery report.

In video obtained by TMZ, which was shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, viewers can hear Ye yell, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? Cause that's what happened right f--king now." It's unclear if the footage is related to the incident being investigated.

Los Angeles detectives will be conducting an investigation to determine what occurred. E! News has reached out to Ye's rep for comment and has not heard back.