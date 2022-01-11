See Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West Stepping Out for a Stylish L.A. Date Night

Watch : How Kanye "Ye" West REALLY Feels About New "Muse" Julia Fox

The flashing lights were on Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox during their date night on Jan. 10.

The actress, 31, and the Grammy winner, 44, started their evening at the star-studded restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood. Julia wore a gray claw corset leather jacket from Charlotte Knowles' fall-winter 2021 KNWLS collection over a pair of Diesel jeans with boots, accessorizing her look with a pair of black gloves and a matching bag. As for Ye, he sported a hoodie, jeans and black boots and finished his ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.

The duo was later photographed in front of a Hollywood hotel, where Ye was also seen signing autographs for his fans.

As Julia shared with Interview earlier this month, she and Ye met in Miami and formed an "instant connection." They then headed to New York to see Slave Play and dine at the restaurant Carbone, where the artist "directed an entire photo shoot," Julia told the outlet.