How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrated Their Destination Proposal

For the start of the new chapter in their romance, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly headed back to where it began.
Just two days after MGK officially popped the question to the Transformers actress on Jan. 11, a source is telling E! News all about the heartwarming moment.
"The engagement happened in Puerto Rico," the insider shares. "It's a place that's special to them and where they first fell in love." And as for how Megan felt when she wore her gorgeous sparkler for all to see? While preparing for their return flight, the source notes that Megan simply couldn't contain her joy, adding that she was "just staring at the ring, so excited—and showing it off to people."
Megan also gushed about the proposal spot being an extra special place for the couple when she announced the happy news on Jan. 12.
"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she captioned a video of the intimate moment. "We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time."
The actress continued, "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."
Megan teasingly concluded her post, "…and then we drank each other's blood."
For his part, MGK gushed that he got on bended knee "beneath the same branches we fell in love under" in his celebratory Instagram post, adding, "I brought her back to ask her to marry me."
And as the rocker also revealed, Megan's stunning custom-made ring was designed with both of their birth stones (one emerald and one diamond) and "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."
A love story for the ages.