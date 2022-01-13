How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrated Their Destination Proposal

The actress continued, "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Megan teasingly concluded her post, "…and then we drank each other's blood."