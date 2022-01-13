See Megan Fox's Stunning Diamond and Emerald Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly didn't find a silver ring for Megan Fox—he had one made for their engagement.
According to the 31-year-old musician, who proposed to Megan on Jan. 11, he popped the question with a stunning diamond and emerald ring that he designed with famed British jeweler Stephen Webster. Just minutes the Jennifer's Body actress announced their engagement on social media, MGK took to Instagram to share a close-up of his bride-to-be's new bling and explain the meaning behind the unique piece of jewelry.
In a seven-second video, Megan, 35, was seen flashing a ring with two gemstones on her hand. The jewels were held up by two entwining silver-colored bands.
"'yes, in this life and every life,'" MGK, real name Colson Baker, began in the caption. "beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."
The "Love Race" singer continued, "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."
He also included the date of his proposal to the Transformers alum: "1-11-2022."
On her Instagram page, Megan gave fans a closer look at the proposal by sharing a video of her man, wearing a formal striped top and black pants, getting down on one knee.
"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she captioned the clip. "We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."
"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Megan continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."
The Till Death star ended her post with a cheeky message: "…and then we drank each other's blood."
The couple first went public with their romance in June 2020, months after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," MGK recalled on a July 2020 joint episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
For Megan, she said that the two had an instant connection. "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she remembered. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."