See Megan Fox's Stunning Diamond and Emerald Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Machine Gun Kelly didn't find a silver ring for Megan Fox—he had one made for their engagement.

According to the 31-year-old musician, who proposed to Megan on Jan. 11, he popped the question with a stunning diamond and emerald ring that he designed with famed British jeweler Stephen Webster. Just minutes the Jennifer's Body actress announced their engagement on social media, MGK took to Instagram to share a close-up of his bride-to-be's new bling and explain the meaning behind the unique piece of jewelry.

In a seven-second video, Megan, 35, was seen flashing a ring with two gemstones on her hand. The jewels were held up by two entwining silver-colored bands.

"'yes, in this life and every life,'" MGK, real name Colson Baker, began in the caption. "beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

The "Love Race" singer continued, "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."