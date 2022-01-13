BREAKING

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

What to Bring to a Concert: Must-Haves for COVID-Safe Events & Sports Games That You Can’t Leave at Home

You'll be prepared for unexpected weather, wardrobe malfunctions, and any other mishaps at a concert, game, and other events.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 13, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Outdoor Concert Events Starter Pack iStock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If it's been a while since you attended a sports game, concert, or another big event, you're not the only one. Life has been far from "normal" in recent years. Nevertheless, people are adapting to change and coming up with smart, innovative ways to stay safe and enjoy events again.

If you like to be prepared for unexpected rain, we found a disposable poncho that folds up to fit in a small bag. If you're going to an outdoor event and you want to avoid sunburn, bring a sunscreen stick. If your phone always dies, we found the most superior portable charger. If you hate sweating, we found a mini fan to always keep you cool.

We have thought of it all so you don't have to. With these must-haves in your bag, the only thing you'll have to focus on is having fun at your next event.

read
The Best Deals on KN95 & N95 Face Masks Right Now

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

This mini fan is compact, folding into its cover, so you can easily bring it wherever you go. It's works for 14-21 hours, which is more than enough time, but that's not all. You can also use it as a power bank to charge your phone or as a flashlight.

This fan has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's also available in brown, blue, yellow, and white.

$16
Amazon

myCharge Portable Charger Power Bank

This is the best portable charger. Take it from someone who has relied on this one since 2016. This is just the superior option. You don't need any cords. It has a built in wire to charge Apple devices and another for Samsung devices. However, if you want to use your phone cord, there's also a USB port. 

You know how you usually need a block and a cord to charge your wireless charger? Forget about that complicated situation because this has a plug that goes right into the wall. You can charge multiple devices at once with this and it last for a long time. This is simple and reliable.

$90
$75
Amazon

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

2

TikToker Rory Teasley Dead at 28 After Alleged Fight Over Video Game

3

Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Troll Taylor Swift's Red Album?

Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties- 8 Pieces

You will never regret having an extra hair tie (or two). You and your friends will be grateful to have these on hand. These are amazing because they do not crease your hair. 

These are so good that they have 36,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10
$8
Amazon

Rain Ponchos for Adults Disposable- 5 Pack

Lugging around a rain jacket just in case it might rain is annoying. Instead, just put these disposable ponchos in your bag. They come folded up in a super compact wrapper, so you can fit one in your pocket or bag super easily. Your friends will greatly appreciate if you bring a couple extra to the concert too.

These have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$10
Amazon

Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs

If you watch Shark Tank, you probably know all about these earplugs. These are great to reduce damaging decibel levels. You can protect your ears from loud noises at games and concerts without compromising the sound quality. Instead of straight up cancelling the noise, these ear buds give you a clear sound experience that's enjoyable.

These have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27
Amazon

CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

You will never regret putting on sunscreen. This small stick is compact and easy to use on the go.

$9
Amazon

ChapStick Moisturizer, SPF 15- Set of 3

Stocking up on ChapStick is always a good idea. Keep one of these in each of your bags. You'll get the hydration and SPF protection that your lips need with this set of three. This is truly a classic product, with 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$4
$3
Amazon

Extra Spearmint Sugarfree Chewing Gum- 10 Packs

Fresh breath is especially essential when you're rocking a face mask. If you're going to smell your own breath for a whole concert, it might as well be minty fresh.

$7
Amazon

Mr. Pen- Safety Pins, Assorted Sizes- 300 Pack

Always keep two safety pins in your wallet. You never know when a wardrobe malfunction might happen. Safety pins can save the day for you, someone in your friend group, or even a random girl that you meet panicking in the girls' bathroom trying to fix her broken tank top strap.

This set has 300 in assorted sizes with 6,200+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

$6
Amazon

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages- 100 Pack

It's also a smart call to keep two bandages in your wallet. Obviously, these are essential for small wounds, but if you're wearing uncomfortable shoes that dig into your feet/ankles, you're gonna need one of these for each foot. 

$7
Amazon

Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women- 2 Pack

These rectangle-shaped sunglasses are just what you need to channel your inner It Girl. These come in a pack of two and there are so many colors to choose from.

This set has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$21
$14
Amazon

Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women Vintage Big Frame

If you prefer to go big with your sunglasses, you can never go wrong with these. These are just $15 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 7,200+ five-star reviews, with one shopper writing, "They look expensive! These are perfect!" Another said, "This is the favorite purchase I made for myself this year! I paid around $15, and they have a far more expensive look. They're also comfortable. I love having polarized lens too!"

$15
Amazon

CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat Unisex

These are a style must-have and they're also great to keep the sun rays away. There are 40 colors to choose from and this hat has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
$13
Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack- 8 Pack

We all know why hand sanitizer is essential at this point. These mini hand sanitizers can be easily fastened to your bag.

$18
Amazon

White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop- 10 Masks per Pack

This is the best deal out there. The Powecom KN95 personal respirator mask is made with your breathability and comfort in mind. It has a multi-layer filtration system of non-woven breathable fibers. They're $11 for a set of ten, but you can also get them in a set of 20, 30, and in other amounts, going up to 25,000 masks in a set.

 
$12
Bona Fide Masks

FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask- Pack of 10

These masks are N95-certified for at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles. They have adjustable nose clips to help maintain a secure seal and they're made from a latex-free material to ensure your comfort if you're wearing these for a long time. And if you are wearing a mask at work, these are compatible with most protective eyewear.

This set has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$26
Amazon

Vorspack Clear Purse

Most stadiums require small, clear bags to get admission to an event. This one fits the bill and it's chic with its gold chain.

$25
Amazon

Clear Drawstring Bags- 2 Bags

You cannot beat this price, especially for two bags. These are stadium security-approved.

$7
Amazon

Bearz Outdoor Pocket Blanket

If you're at an outdoor event, there's no seating, and you just want to sit. This pocket blanket/ picnic mat is so compact that it can fit into the palm of your hand when it's folded up in that drawstring bag. This is waterproof, sandproof, and there are multiple colors to choose from. This is much easier than hauling around a heavy blanket.

$35
$25
Amazon

If you're looking for more must-haves, Rachel Zoe shared the biggest fashion trends you'll see in 2022.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

2

TikToker Rory Teasley Dead at 28 After Alleged Fight Over Video Game

3

Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Troll Taylor Swift's Red Album?

4

See Megan Fox's Stunning Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly

5
Breaking

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged