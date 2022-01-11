Bob SagetGolden GlobesKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Rachel Zoe Shares the Trends Set to Take Over in 2022

Express' Lead Style Editor dishes on her curated capsule collection with the fashion retailer and how you can better develop your personal style in the new year.

By Emily Spain Jan 11, 2022 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Rachel Zoe x Express Collection

We interviewed Rachel Zoe because we think you'll like her picks. Rachel is an Express partner. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

January is the perfect time to reinvent yourself whether that's changing the way you eat and move your body or revamping your wardrobe.

If you're looking to do the latter, finding the right clothes is half the battle. Developing your own sense of style takes a whole lot of soul-searching, but thankfully, our favorite style guru Rachel Zoe is here to lend her expertise!

"Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak," the designer explained to E!. "I think the best way to express yourself is through your personal style. Investing in the right pieces that make you feel the most you is truly the best way to start. As you get more comfortable with timeless staples, you'll become more confident to push your style boundaries, and Express has all the pieces to make it happen!"

read
Cher Explains Why Women Need to Push the Envelope: "My Mom Is 95 and Still an Ass Kicker”

Given Express has a seemingly endless selection of timeless pieces that you can dress up or down, wear to the office or on a date night, the co-host of the "Works for Us" podcast recently teamed up with the retailer to curate a fashion-forward collection that takes the guessing out of winter dressing.

"As a longtime fan of the brand, I have a unique opportunity to serve as Express' Lead Style Editor for its Community Commerce program, which launched nationwide in November 2021. As Lead Style Editor, I help recruit, guide and mentor Style Editors, encouraging customers to follow an entrepreneurial path, share their style and inspire confidence. In December, Express debuted "Rachel Zoe's Picks" and we will unveil our first co-designed collection this spring!"

read
17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like an It Girl

Trending Stories

1

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

3

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Q: What was your inspiration behind curating the 'Feel Luxe' capsule collection?

A: Drawing inspiration from my favorite wardrobe staples, this curated capsule truly has something for everyone to look and feel their best as we embark on a new year. Whether it's a cozy knit, sequin or faux fur, it's all about effortless glamour for every occasion. You can mix and match these styles for this season and beyond. 

Draped V-Neck Strong Shoulder Mini Dress

Between the ruched waistband, asymmetrical hem and draped skirt, you couldn't ask for a more flattering dress!

$88
$44
Express

Fuzzy Chenille Mock Neck Sweater

Also available in emerald green and a relaxing gray hue, you can wear this cozy sweater on repeat and nobody will question it.

$88
$70
Express

Q: What is your go-to outfit from the collection?

A: Of course, I'm obsessed with anything sequin, especially for date nights! I would choose this amazing Sequin Midi Dress. With a strong shoulder and flattering silhouette, this dress was made to be the center of attention—and this bordeaux color is such a great alternative to black. I would pair it with a chic statement jacket or blazer. It's chilly this time of year and layers add an elevated and functional element to winter style. Plus, who doesn't love a faux fur and leather combo, courtesy of this Faux Fur & Leather Trim Moto Jacket?!

Sequin Midi Dress

Turn heads in this dazzling mini! It offers the perfect mix of coverage and fun with side slit detailing.

$198
$130
Express

Faux Fur & Leather Trim Moto Jacket

We're adding this to our cart for sure! As Rachel explained, the combination of leather and faux fur makes for one chic look.

$198
$140
Express

Super High Waisted FlexX Black Straight Jeans

With these jeans, you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort! The straight-leg design is made with an ultra hyper stretch fabric, which fits up to three sizes.

$88
Express

E!: Which 2022 trends are you most excited about?

RZ: I think it's really all about versatility for 2022. We're going to see a lot of new takes on classic pieces that can transition from day to night, season to season and beyond. I expect to see a lot of matching sets, soft muted jewel tones and there is definitely a trend in bold prints. For me, I love a good floral or an abstract animal print, metallics and transitional silhouettes that can be amplified with a gorgeous pair of heels or statement jacket to really take it to the next level! 

Slim Solid Red Velvet Tuxedo Blazer

Dress to impress with this snazzy tuxedo blazer! It's the statement piece your wardrobe has been missing.

$248
$160
Express

Solid Fleece Hoodie

There is no such thing as having too many hoodies! Wear this one while working from home or when it's time to brave the cold weather.

$74
Express

Plaid Wool-Blend Topcoat

You'll look so debonair in this plaid topcoat! Layer a hoodie or button-down shirt underneath, and you're good to go.

$328
Express

You can check out the rest of Rachel's curated collection on Express.com, and if you're interested in becoming an Express Style Editor and learning more from the fashion legend herself, you can apply here!

Still in the mood to shop? Up next: 36 celeb-recommended sweaters from Candace Cameron Bure, Kathy Hilton, Charli D'Amelio & more.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

3

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

4

Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Remembers Her Dad With Final Text Message

5

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics After Shawn Mendes Reunion