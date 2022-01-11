Rachel Zoe Shares the Trends Set to Take Over in 2022

We interviewed Rachel Zoe because we think you'll like her picks. Rachel is an Express partner. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
January is the perfect time to reinvent yourself whether that's changing the way you eat and move your body or revamping your wardrobe.
If you're looking to do the latter, finding the right clothes is half the battle. Developing your own sense of style takes a whole lot of soul-searching, but thankfully, our favorite style guru Rachel Zoe is here to lend her expertise!
"Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak," the designer explained to E!. "I think the best way to express yourself is through your personal style. Investing in the right pieces that make you feel the most you is truly the best way to start. As you get more comfortable with timeless staples, you'll become more confident to push your style boundaries, and Express has all the pieces to make it happen!"
Given Express has a seemingly endless selection of timeless pieces that you can dress up or down, wear to the office or on a date night, the co-host of the "Works for Us" podcast recently teamed up with the retailer to curate a fashion-forward collection that takes the guessing out of winter dressing.
"As a longtime fan of the brand, I have a unique opportunity to serve as Express' Lead Style Editor for its Community Commerce program, which launched nationwide in November 2021. As Lead Style Editor, I help recruit, guide and mentor Style Editors, encouraging customers to follow an entrepreneurial path, share their style and inspire confidence. In December, Express debuted "Rachel Zoe's Picks" and we will unveil our first co-designed collection this spring!"
Q: What was your inspiration behind curating the 'Feel Luxe' capsule collection?
A: Drawing inspiration from my favorite wardrobe staples, this curated capsule truly has something for everyone to look and feel their best as we embark on a new year. Whether it's a cozy knit, sequin or faux fur, it's all about effortless glamour for every occasion. You can mix and match these styles for this season and beyond.
Draped V-Neck Strong Shoulder Mini Dress
Between the ruched waistband, asymmetrical hem and draped skirt, you couldn't ask for a more flattering dress!
Fuzzy Chenille Mock Neck Sweater
Also available in emerald green and a relaxing gray hue, you can wear this cozy sweater on repeat and nobody will question it.
Q: What is your go-to outfit from the collection?
A: Of course, I'm obsessed with anything sequin, especially for date nights! I would choose this amazing Sequin Midi Dress. With a strong shoulder and flattering silhouette, this dress was made to be the center of attention—and this bordeaux color is such a great alternative to black. I would pair it with a chic statement jacket or blazer. It's chilly this time of year and layers add an elevated and functional element to winter style. Plus, who doesn't love a faux fur and leather combo, courtesy of this Faux Fur & Leather Trim Moto Jacket?!
Sequin Midi Dress
Turn heads in this dazzling mini! It offers the perfect mix of coverage and fun with side slit detailing.
Faux Fur & Leather Trim Moto Jacket
We're adding this to our cart for sure! As Rachel explained, the combination of leather and faux fur makes for one chic look.
Super High Waisted FlexX Black Straight Jeans
With these jeans, you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort! The straight-leg design is made with an ultra hyper stretch fabric, which fits up to three sizes.
E!: Which 2022 trends are you most excited about?
RZ: I think it's really all about versatility for 2022. We're going to see a lot of new takes on classic pieces that can transition from day to night, season to season and beyond. I expect to see a lot of matching sets, soft muted jewel tones and there is definitely a trend in bold prints. For me, I love a good floral or an abstract animal print, metallics and transitional silhouettes that can be amplified with a gorgeous pair of heels or statement jacket to really take it to the next level!
Slim Solid Red Velvet Tuxedo Blazer
Dress to impress with this snazzy tuxedo blazer! It's the statement piece your wardrobe has been missing.
Solid Fleece Hoodie
There is no such thing as having too many hoodies! Wear this one while working from home or when it's time to brave the cold weather.
Plaid Wool-Blend Topcoat
You'll look so debonair in this plaid topcoat! Layer a hoodie or button-down shirt underneath, and you're good to go.
You can check out the rest of Rachel's curated collection on Express.com, and if you're interested in becoming an Express Style Editor and learning more from the fashion legend herself, you can apply here!
