9 Rain Boots It Girls Are Wearing This Season

Contrary to popular belief, rain boots don't have to be boring!

By Emily Spain Jan 12, 2022 9:06 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm Celeb Rain Boot TrendGetty Images / Instagram

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether your daily commute requires you brave the elements or you're in California and experience the occasional rain shower, having a trusted pair of rain boots in your wardrobe is a must. 

Historically, rain boots have been worn out of necessity rather than for the purpose of making a fashion statement. But celebs like Cardi B, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Irina Shayk are proving the cold weather shoe doesn't have to be boring. Even designers like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are coming out with rain boot styles that are flying off the shelves!

If you have a designer pair of rain boots on your Pinterest board, but can't afford to splurge, we feel you. For this reason, we scoured the internet to find similar styles that won't break the bank.

Below, our findings that will make any rainy day a bit more enjoyable (and chic)!

read
17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like an It Girl

Classic Lined Neo Puff Boot

If you can't afford the Balenciaga x Crocs boots that Cardi B rocked a few weeks ago, these boots are a great alternative!

$75
Crocs

Public Desire Man Ajax Toe Cap Rain Boots in Beige

These beige boots are equal parts functional and stylish. Plus, the chunky sole will give your outfit some extra edge!

$63
ASOS

Trending Stories

1

Parents of Late Jeopardy! Star Brayden Smith Sue Hospital

2

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Cheated on Her With "Many" Women

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

Nine West Rainy Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Want a dupe for the Bottega Veneta rain boots? This pair by Nine West is a steal.

$89
Nordstrom
$89
Amazon

Char Black/Green Boot

The green soles on these boots are everything! Although they don't have the typical waterproof coating, we would wear these in the rain to add a pop of color to our outfit.

$110
Steve Madden

Ganni Recycled Rubber Chelsea Rain Boot

Also available in yellow, this sturdy pair will elevate any rainy day commute.

$245
$147
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Gracie Chunky Knee High Rain Boots in Black

For the days you are knee-deep in snow or want to protect your pants in the rain, look no further than these uber-affordable boots.

$60
$45
ASOS

Dolce Vita Stormy H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Prevent slips and falls thanks to the lugged sole on these stylish Chelsea boots! Not to mention, they'll go with just about anything.

$75
Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Loading Boot

Now these boots will certainly up your Instagram game! In addition to the fun color combination, this style has an exposed side zipper closure, so you don't have to struggle to put them on or take them off.

$225
Revolve

Sam Edelman Pyper Rain Boots

These Sam Edelman boots also come in green, pink, gray and black to match your wardrobe's aesthetic!

$100
Free People

Ready for more fashion must-haves? Up next: The UGG boots that Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & more stars are loving.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Parents of Late Jeopardy! Star Brayden Smith Sue Hospital

2

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Cheated on Her With "Many" Women

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

4

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

5

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Together