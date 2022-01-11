Shakira's Kids Look All Grown Up During "Unforgettable" Trip to Disney World

Watch : Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son

Whenever, wherever Shakira and her kids are, they're sure to be making memories.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share recent photos of her and her children, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

"Recuerdos inolvidables! No hay nada como la fantasía! @DisneyParks @WaltDisneyWorld," Shakira wrote on Instagram alongside pics of her and her children wearing Mickey Mouse ears. "Unforgettable moments! We all need a little fantasy!"

During an interview with Walt Disney World Minute, the "Hips Don't Lie" star was asked what she and her sons were most looking forward to during their visit to the most Magical Place on Earth. Shakira said her little ones were just excited to be there and to see Mickey Mouse, and she noted that she was hoping to stop by the Haunted Mansion.

Milan and Sasha's dad, soccer player Gerard Piqué, and the Grammy winner keep their family fairly private, though they have given fans occasional glimpses into their world on social media, posting everything from videos of them whipping up pancakes to clips of them practicing dances on TikTok.