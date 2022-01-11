Where Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Really Stand After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors

Watch : Ashley Benson Mocks L.A. Girls With "Blowfish" Selfie

The New Year may just bring a new start for this couple.

Just weeks after exes Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted reuniting for a friendly lunch date, E! News has learned more about where the pair stands.

"They have been spending a lot of time together and are casually dating again," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They had a difficult breakup, but reconciled and love being together. They have a lot in common and are taking it slow."

According to the source, Ashley reunited with G-Eazy after his mother, artist Suzanne Olmsted, passed away. Back in November, the singer posted a moving tribute to "my queen, my hero, my everything" on Instagram.

While fans may spot the couple hanging out in the future, the source said G-Eazy "is still mourning his loss and isn't focused on their status at the moment." At the same time, Ashley has "been there for him" during this difficult time.