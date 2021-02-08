Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Got a secret, can you keep it? It's over for Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.
A source confirms to E! News exclusively that the Pretty Little Liars alum and the "Down" rapper have called it quits. This news comes after fans noticed that Ashley, 31, had unfollowed G-Eazy, also 31, on Instagram, sparking rumors of a split.
A rep for Ashley could not be reached for comment. E! News has reached out to G-Eazy's rep.
The duo first ignited romance speculation in May after paparazzi spotted them sharing a kiss while out in Los Angeles. The pictures surfaced shortly after E! News confirmed in early May that Ashley and girlfriend Cara Delevingne had broken up after two years together.
At the time, a source told E! News, "Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends."
"They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours," the insider added. "It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."
However, as the months went by, the duo's relationship appeared to take a more serious turn. As a source told E! News in October, "Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point."
"They both make each other laugh all day long," the insider continued. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place."
In December, G-Eazy (née Gerald Earl Gillum), professed his love for Ashley in a birthday tribute. "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]," G-Eazy wrote in his new post. "@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."