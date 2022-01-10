See Kanye “Ye” West Call Himself a “Genius” In First Look At jeen-yuhs

Watch : How Kanye "Ye" West REALLY Feels About New "Muse" Julia Fox

Throw on your Yeezy hoodie and settle in, because we have a teaser to watch!

On Jan. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Kanye "Ye" West documentary that's been over 20 years in the making: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The documentary event, directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and premiering Feb. 16, will be presented in three acts and is "an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," according to the official description.

The teaser opens with Kanye in New York in 2002. "I got Coodie on the camera," the rapper says. "Rhymefest right there."

"Me and Fest got into an argument in the car," he continues. "I feel like he disrespected me. Tried to say I wasn't a genius."

"But who are you to call yourself a genius?" Rhymefest responds.

The clip continues with footage of Kanye in the studio performing alongside other musicians, including Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams. "Very rarely do you encounter self-contained people," Pharrell explains in the teaser. "This man can do everything himself. He livin' it."