Kanye "Ye" West Feels Other Women Are a "Distraction" From "Soulmate" Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kanye Trying to Make Ex Kim Kardashian Jealous?!

Though it may appear that both Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian have moved on, the rapper is still fighting for his marriage.

Just this week, Ye was spotted in Miami with Puerto Rican artist Audri Nix, including a meetup on Jan. 4, followed by a night out on Broadway with actress Julia Fox in New York City in the evening.

Despite the optics, "Kanye has not given up on Kim," a source tells E! News exclusively.

"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider shares.

Although it seems he's enjoying their company, the insider says, "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."

The source added, "Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with."