Delilah Belle Hamlin and Love Island's Eyal Booker Break Up After 2 Years Together

Delilah Belle Hamlin is kicking off 2022 as a single lady.
The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has called it quits with her boyfriend of two years, Love Island star Eyal Booker, a source confirms to E! News.
While Delilah, 23, and Eyal, 26—who went public with their romance in the spring of 2019—have yet to publicly address their status, they haven't been spotted out in public together since November, around the time they attended Ivy Getty's star-studded wedding.
"Attending my first ever wedding for the beautiful @ivygetty so naturally I had to dress up," Delilah captioned a series of selfies with Eyal from the San Francisco ceremony, "but OH MY YOU LOOKED INSANE I HAD CHILLS."
It was also in November that Delilah opened up to her fans on Instagram about seeking treatment after her body became "dependent" on Xanax. At the time, Eyal was among her many supporters, writing in the comments section, "I love you & know you will get better. Day by day. So proud of you for continuing to fight xxx."
Back in May, the duo celebrated their second anniversary with touching tributes on Instagram. "I fell in love with you the day we met," Eyal began his message. "I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we've done a pretty good job so far."
"Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we've always done exactly that... overcome all that life throw at us," he continued. "It's not always easy & we've definitely had our ups and downs but that's what it's all about."
Eyal also thanked Delilah for "accepting" him. "For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do," he wrote. "A couple more grey hairs on my head but as long as you're plucking them out for me I don't mind haha."
"I'm excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together," Eyal concluded. "I love you @delilahbelle."
Over on her Instagram page, Delilah shared a sweet kissing photo with Eyal. "I love you forever," she captioned the snap. "2 years with you and I couldn't have asked for a better person to do it with."
E! News has reached out to reps for Delilah and Eyal for comment. People was first to report the news.