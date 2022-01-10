Bob Saget Dead at 65

Watch : Bob Saget Reacts to Final Season of "Fuller House"

The comedy world has lost a legend: Bob Saget has died. He was 65 years old.

The star, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its recent Netflix sequel Fuller House, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death was not made public.

"On 1/9/2022, just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway (Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes) in response to a man down call," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to E! News. "On arrival, they located a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room. The man, identified as Robert Lane Saget, was pronounced deceased on scene. We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

The statement continued, "This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates. The Medical Examiner's Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death."