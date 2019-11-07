Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 11:58 AM
It's the end of the road for the Tanner family, and there's a dry eye in the (Fuller) House.
The Fuller House team had their final table read—the upcoming fifth season of the Full House sequel series will be its last—and captured all of the emotional moments on their Instagram accounts, of course. The cast, which his lead by Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, have been in each other's lives since 1987. That's more than 30 years together playing family on TV—and becoming one off screen.
In the photos below, Cameron Bure and her costars document their final table read. If you're not up on your Hollywood lingo, a table read is when the cast and crew assemble to read the script before filming on a production begins.
Juan Pablo Di Pace posed a photo of Barber, Sweetin and Cameron Bure huddling together on set. Get the tissues!
Bob Saget posted a photo devoted to his TV daughters.
The last table read for @fullerhouse - Will miss everyone. What a testament to everyone who made the show for five seasons. Love my TV daughters always— @candacecbure @jodiesweetin @andreabarber - Thanks for the sweet run @netflix @warnerbrosentertainment
See more snaps below.
Netflix
With the final table read comes production on the final episode.
Netflix
Candace Cameron Bure checking on her male costars.
Netflix
Candace Cameron Bure gives her costar Soni Bringas a tight squeeze.
Netflix
Candace Cameron Bure with executive producer John D. Beck.
Netflix
Candace Cameron Bure and director Christian Douglas.
Netflix
Candace Cameron Bure embraces Bob Saget, her TV dad.
Netflix
Family forever.
Netflix
There's no terrifying clown with this red balloon.
Netflix
They play sisters on screen, and have that bond off.
Netflix
Candace Cameron Bure took quite a few photos to commemorate the final table read, and then turned to chips to deal with her feelings.
Fuller House also stars Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Adam Hagenbuch, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Dashiell and Fox Messitt. After the announcement the series was coming to an end, stars including Saget and Stamos expressed hope the show would continue.
"We are SO happy to be coming back for a 5th season AND for 18 episodes! But so sad we have to say farewell. We would love to do this show forever and ever but I guess it wasn't in the cards," Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram. "I am happy that we can give the fans a proper ending, however I wish we didn't have to give one at all."
No premiere date has been set by Netflix.
