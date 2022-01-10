Nina Dobrev Gets Hilariously Adorable 33rd Birthday Tribute From Boyfriend Shaun White

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors

Shaun White's Instagram post in honor of Nina Dobrev's birthday deserves a gold medal.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Olympic gold-winning snowboarder, 35, commemorated his girlfriend's 33rd birthday by sharing a hilarious collection of photos and videos of the pair together.

Affectionately captioning the Instagram post "Happy Birthday you hot mess," Shaun included a few snapshots of himself giving Nina a piggyback ride and her laying down on top of a horse. He also posted a delightfully absurd couple's selfie he took of the two while the Vampire Diaries actress was getting dental work done—with the athlete pretending to lend a hand.

He also shared a lighthearted clip of Nina removing a string of cheese from a bite of food. "You take a lot of videos of me eating food," she remarks. Then, as she spots him zooming in on a bright orange stain on the front of her white jacket, she yells, "No!"