How Jennifer Lopez Is Supporting "Amazing" Ben Affleck's Latest Movie

Watch : Ben Affleck Avoids J.Lo Question at "The Tender Bar" Premiere

Love me tender!

Once again proving she is Ben Affleck's biggest fan, Jennifer Lopez promoted her boyfriend's latest film project on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 7.

Unpacking a media box for the Amazon Prime Video's The Tender Bar, the 52-year-old superstar is heard calling the gift "adorable" and "awesome" as she rummages through its contents.

"This is awesome, thank you Tender Bar," Jennifer gushed.

Packed inside the stylish box was a note to J.Lo, the book the movie was based on, cans of Blue Point Toasted Lager beer which is seen in the film and more. The "Let's Get Loud" singer particularly liked the mini bowling lane that was included.

"There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley," Jennifer explained as she held up the replica. "Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie."

The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, tells the story of a fatherless boy who bonds with his bartending uncle and the pub's patrons. The film is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer.