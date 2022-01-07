Kristin Davis Says It Can Be "Extremely Stressful" Aging in the Public Eye

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

For Davis, one incident in particular sticks out all these years later. Stopping on her way home from set to buy a bag of M&M's, the woman behind the register said, "'I can't sell these to you.'"

Initially, Davis assumed the woman was joking. "I thought she was going to say she was kidding, but she didn't," she told NewBeauty, "so I left that bodega and went to the next bodega down the block, and I bought four big bags of M&M's and I ate them all. It was just very stressful back in the day…we had the extreme body stress, but now we have the age stress. Both were, and are, very hard things to deal with."

Being constantly photographed by the paparazzi also isn't easy. "You're eating, you're talking, you're frowning, you might fall, all these things happen in a day, but they're there to catch it, Davis said. "There's going to be bad pictures, and they're going to talk about them, and they're going to discuss your hair, your face, your this and your that and that's just how it is I guess…at least in this industry."