Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is All Grown Up in New Birthday Photo

Watch : Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z

Prepare to feel old.

It's hard to believe that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is already 10. But in honor of the Jan. 7 celebration, Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, took to social media to share a rare photo of her granddaughter looking all grown up.

"My beautiful, talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!" she wrote on Instagram. "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does. She came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond."

Tina continued, "She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.' Blue gives the best advice like a grown person. I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!"